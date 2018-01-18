MPs in shock over Kihansi ruination

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Morogoro. Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Industry, Trade and Environment, who recently visited Kihansi Catchment-- the home to unique Kihansi spray toads, butterfly, Kihansiensie coffee and Kihansi gorge--say they have been appalled by the unlimited encroachment on Kihansi territory.

Administratively, the catchment covers Mufindi, Kilolo and Kilombero districts and shelters biodiversity within the Udzungwa Mountains because of the rare habitats that include spray wetlands and mountain forest.

Speaking at the end of their tour which was organised by the Vice President’s Office through the National Environment Management Council (Nemc), Mr Anthony Komu (MP for Moshi Rural-Chadema) said the members have learnt that only a small part of Kihansi territory is protected from encroachment by farming villagers.

“Only a small fraction of the catchment is protected. The territory has been left to the mercy and grace of God, enjoying only very casual protection. The central and district councils must see urgency in having the entire territory protected,” he said.

He said farming has triggered off soil erosion and endangered biodiversity. Illustrating the dangers of freewheel encroachment using his home Kilimanjaro Region, the MP said, “back home rivers are drying up, the region’s swelling population is now feeling the pinch”. MP Hawa Mwaifunga (Special Seats, Tabora-CCM) said Kihansi Valley is too beautiful to be left unguarded.

“We’ve seen and appreciate the importance of protecting this area. Our responsibility is to campaign for its protection in and outside Parliament,” she said adding that the environment fund should be used to enable experts effectively discharge their duties.

Nemc’s acting director general Vedast Makota said research and allied activities in the catchment are undertaken by indigenous experts because, he said, they are the people who truly understand the importance of protecting Tanzania’s environment.

“We are grateful to the support from the district executive directors of Kilombero, Mufindi and Mafinga councils. We have incorporated them in our efforts because they are the ones who will bear the consequences of the harm done to the valley,” Dr Makota told members of the committee.

Ms Amina Kibola, the Kihansi Project coordinator, paid tribute to the Office of the Vice-President, the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute, universities of Sokoine and Dar es Salaam for researches that have had a lasting bearing on the catchment.