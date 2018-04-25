MPs squabble over Air Tanzania budget

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. CCM and opposition legislators are at loggerheads over the decision by the Ministry of Works to spend Sh495 billion reviving embattled national carrier Air Tanzania Company Limited in its budget for 2018/19.

While opposition MPs challenged the budget, ruling party lawmakers hailed the move, saying it will shore up government efforts to improve local air transportation.

During budget debates yesterday (April 24), opposition stalwart and Kawe legislator Halima Mdee (Chadema) argued against spending so much money buying new aircraft – which the Ministry would like to do – when ATCL is not making a profit.

ATCL wants to buy two Bombardier Q400s and a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner over the next year or so to shore up its current fleet. It also plans to settle outstanding debts and spend a chunk of its budget on training and upskilling its flight and cabin crew.

Mdee, however, claims the company is not “business oriented”, citing a 2015/16 report by Treasury. “It is unfortunate that government is ignoring professional advice,” she said yesterday.

CCM Special Seats legislator Halima Bulembo countered Mdee’s position, saying that government efforts to revive ATCL are warranted, and are a reflection of not only CCM’s election agenda, but also those of ACT-Wazalendo and Chadema.

“These parties also promised new aircrafts and said they’ll revive the central railway network (so) why are they fighting the same projects they were advocating for during the 2015 elections?” she asked.