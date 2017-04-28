Friday, April 28, 2017

MPs to lead ‘protest’ at CUF offices

 

Temeke MP Abdallah Mtolea said the event was organised by their district, but CUF members from across Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar who are opposed to the party’s national chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba wouldparticipate.

By By Athuman Mtulya @mtulya amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

At least 40 Civic United Front legislators aligned with the party’s secretary general Seif Sharif Hamad yesterday announced that they would lead their supporters during a ‘clean up’ exercise at the CUF Buguruni head offices in Dar es Salaam.

Addressing a press conference from the National Assembly in Dodoma, Mr Mtolea said their party headquarters had become “dirty” since Prof Lipumba was clandestinely ‘reinstated’ as CUF chair by the Registrar of Political Parties last year. “Our offices have been turned into a hideout of armed gangs who are being used in plotting bloody missions. That place is our party offices, and so we call on all our supporters to come with brooms and mops to clean it of all the dirt that’s there,” he said.

Mr Mtolea said they were not expecting any clash with Prof Lipumba’s supporters. (Athuman Mtulya)

