MPs to lead ‘protest’ at CUF offices

Temeke MP Abdallah Mtolea said the event was organised by their district, but CUF members from across Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar who are opposed to the party’s national chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba wouldparticipate.

Addressing a press conference from the National Assembly in Dodoma, Mr Mtolea said their party headquarters had become “dirty” since Prof Lipumba was clandestinely ‘reinstated’ as CUF chair by the Registrar of Political Parties last year. “Our offices have been turned into a hideout of armed gangs who are being used in plotting bloody missions. That place is our party offices, and so we call on all our supporters to come with brooms and mops to clean it of all the dirt that’s there,” he said.