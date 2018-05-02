By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. CCM MPs Sixtus Mapunda (Mbinga) and Mussa Sima (Singida Urban) have asked the government to explain when it will increase the minimum pay.

The duo sought the guidance of chairman Andrew Chenge in Parliament on Wednesday, May 2, after the questions-and-answers session.

During his May Day speech in Iringa yesterday, President John Magufuli announced that he would increase salaries before he leaves office.

"President Magufuli committed himself that he would increase salaries upon completing all mega projects. It’s important to know exactly when” said Mr Mapunda.

Mr Sima said increasing salaries would be a relief to workers.