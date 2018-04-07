MPs want probe on controversial killings in Mbeya

By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. Nzega Urban Member of Parliament Hussein Bashe (CCM) yesterday asked the Prime Minister’s Office to form an independent inquiry body to investigate incidents, which the lawmaker believes breach justice, thus risking tarnishing the image of the country and threatening its peace. Mr Bashe made reference to an incident in Mbeya Region where a food vendor, Mr Allen Mapunda, 20, was killed in unexplained circumstances, adding that this was one of the many cases occurring in the country and which required thorough and independent investigations.

Debating the budget proposal for the Prime Minister’s Office for the 2018/19 in Parliament, Mr Bashe said that an independent organ, if formed, would help clear the confusion surrounding the death of the petty trader.

“The family of the deceased has claimed that their family member was killed by the police. The police have denied this already, but we haven’t seen concerted efforts to investigate the matter,’’ wondered Mr Bashe.

Reports from Mbeya Region said Mr Mapunda died in a police custody when the law enforcers seized him as they were carrying out normal patrols in Iyela Ward.

However, Mbeya regional Police commander Mohammed Mpinga has since called a press conference and denied police involvement in the death of the vendor.

But, Mr Bashe argues, “There have been many such cases in the country. Such events could divide the nation. We shouldn’t turn a blind eye to what’s happening. This is pure breach of justice. The image of the country is at stake here,” he warned.

The lawmaker was categorical that “real” action should be taken now in order to strengthen the country’s peace and security. “I’m saying this because a common Tanzanian might be asking himself or herself, who will be there to protect me if a similar incident happens to me?”

This is not the first time Mr Bashe is seeking the intervention of the authorities on cases of attacks and breach of peace.

In March while in Dar es Salaam, he told reporters that he would table a motion in Parliament so that an independent inquiry team would be formed to probe human rights violations in the country.

Yesterday in Parliament, Mtwara Urban lawmaker Maftaa Nachuma (CUF) sought the guidance of the Bunge chairman during the Question and Answer session, wanting to know when the government would issue a statement to investigate another incident in Mtwara Region where a young man was also killed.

“On March 25, a young man was shot as he was collecting seashells in Mtwara. He was shot as he attempted to run away from scene after seeing security personnel. I want to hear what is the stand of the government on this matter,” he said.

However, Bunge chairman Andrew Chenge said Mr Nachuma was supposed to seek the guidance of the chair by citing regulations for an incident that happened on the same day he raised the issue (yesterday), but the incident occurred on March 25.