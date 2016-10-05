Machar envoys says Igad fuelling the S.Sudan crisis

Juba. The Riek Machar-controlled rebel faction has accused the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (Igad) of double dealing in the South Sudan political instability.

In an interview with the Africa Review, a deputy mission representative to Tanzania, Mr Peter Oyoyo Kleto, said the regional bloc forced Dr Machar to Juba without proper security arrangements as per the peace agreement.

“Igad pushed our chairman to go to Juba with less forces and light weapons, which later prompted the clashes in July and Machar only survived by God’s grace,” he said.

The opposition diplomat explained that the recurrence of political mess in the war-stricken country would have been prevented had Igad paid attention to the key security provision within the peace deal that called for complete demilitarisation of Juba. He called on Igad to remove current Vice-President Taban Deng and reinstate Dr Machar, ensure full implementation of the security arrangements as per the August 20115 peace deal and nullify all the appointments made by President Salva Kiir and the VP.

The regional bloc, Mr Kleto noted, was insensitive to have brokered the peace deal then play a political game by switching sides.

The opposition envoy further attacked the international community for condemning their leader without providing the way forward in resolving the conflict itself.

“They know the real violator of the peace agreement, they know who is really against peace in South Sudan but are condemning the peace lovers,” he said.

“What have they done after the July military action to eliminate our leader and officials? What have they done about President Kiir’s illegal 28 states? What have they done about President Kiir’s illegal appointment of the Speaker of Parliament ? What have they don about the government forces killing and raping citizens and UN staff in Juba?’’ he posed.

Mr Kleto confirmed the meeting between Dr Machar and his former foe renegade General Peter Gatdet in Khartoum last Sunday, pointing out that the former had absolute right to meet anyone with regards to settling the crisis in South Sudan.