Magufuli: Stop fabricating news on JK and his family

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday dismisssed claims that he issued directives to Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) to seize consignments imported by an organisation led by former First Lady Salma Kikwete.

Recent media reports indicated that shipments belonging to Wanawake na Maendeleo (Wama), a women development foundation established in 2006 by Mrs Kikwete, were among hundreds of consignment trapped at the Dar es Salaam port for unpaid taxes and were set to be auctioned by TRA last week.

A State House statement issued yesterday dismissed the claims stating that they were untrue and intended to sow seeds of conflict between President Magufuli and the Kikwete family. “We would like to notify the public that the reports are malicious. Presdident Magufuli has never ordered impoundment of Mama Kikwete’s consignments,” the statement said.

According to the statement, President Magufuli has warned against fabrication of such information, saying the government won’t tolerate any longer the circulation of malicious claims against former leaders.

The statement quoted the President as saying, “I’ve been very saddened by the false claims traded against former President Jakaya Kikwete and his wife. I want those making up these lies to stop immediately…former President Kikwete did a lot for this country. He is now in retirement, and so you should allow him to enjoy his retirement.”

Wama executive secretary Daudi Nasib has been quoted as saying that the said consignment—11 boxes of books —came from Japan and was donated by Nakayama Foundation which sponsored the construction of Wama-Nakayama Secondary School in Nyamisati, Kibiti district.