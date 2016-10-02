FEATURE : Magufuli: We’ll modernise TPDF

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Bagamoyo. President John Magufuli has assured the country that his government is going to improve the armed forces to enable members deal with any threats to the country.

Speaking at Saadan Village in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region, during the closing of a one-month joint operation of amphibious landing on Friday, President Magufuli noted that his government was in a process to improve the army.

“The Chief of Defence Force knows what the government is doing to improve our army. We are rolling out some plans, which I cannot divulge here,” he said.

During the joint operation, members of the Tanzania People Defence Forces (TPDF) demonstrated their skills and ability to establish the attacks through water, air and ground. They designed a battlefield in which soldiers were able to attack the target using all means of fighting and managed to secure the area and take hostages. Tactics used by TPDF soldiers, which were mixed with some militia members, are also used by peace enforcement forces, when fighting rebels, especially, when they are assigned by the United Nations (UN).

The exercise was organised as one of the events to mark the 52nd anniversary of TPDF.

President Magufuli was specifically impressed by about 70 militia members, who took part in the exercise such that he asked CDFGen Davis Mwamunyange to see a possibility of employing them as “they have shown that they can handle the responsibilities of an armed force.”

He directed Gen Mwamunyange to employ them following outstanding performance shown by them during the joint operation. They comprised 30 militias and 40 lads from National Service (JKT).

“I am very impressed by the performance shown by our young lads today during the operation. They have indeed proved themselves that they are fit enough to undertake any task to serve and safeguard the nation. I would like to see them joining TPDF immediately,” he said.

He hailed TPDF for maintaining security across the borders and ensured that Tanzania was a peaceful country. He promised to improve allowances of TPDF soldiers motivate them to continue protecting the people and the nation.

“Let you be assured that the fifth government will always be proud of your astonishing job to protect the nation. In recognition of the efforts made by TPDF and other defence units in maintaining security across the country, I today declare to increase allowances to all soldiers,” he said.

Industrial revolution

President Magufuli noted that TPDF and other peace and security forces had a role to play in implementing the industrial revolution, which the government was pursuing.

He asked TPDF to team up with the Tanzania Prisons and combine their resources to establish or improve manufacturing factories. He noted, for instance, that there was no need for TPDF or security forces to purchase uniforms from another dealers, while the forces could manufacture their own uniforms and boots.

He said this would enable the forces to not only save a lot of funds, but increase their income as they might be able to produce for outside markets as well.

“Currently, Tanzania Prisons manufactures boots for its members. How come a well-organised body like TPDF fails to have its own factory to design and manufacture their uniforms and boots? The government is willing to contribute some money to facilitate the construction of such a factory,” he said.

President Magufuli also pledged to continue injecting sufficient funds into the defence forces to continue with their programmes without problems. “We want to make sure that our defence forces are ready every time to defend the country,” he insisted.

For his part, Gen Mwamunyange assured the President that TPDF would, as always, continue to be obedient and committed to maintaining security and make Tanzania a peaceful country.

“I want to you be assured that Tanzania will continue winning international accolades for peace maintenance. The achievements are due to commitment and accountability in the defence forces. Our country’s borders will always be secure,” said Gen Mwamunyange.

Briefing on the joint operation conducted by the defence forces, Gen Mwamunyange told the President that TPDF would continue conducting similar operations to learn new defensive tactics to beef up security across the nation.

“Today’s operation is part of our defence mechanisms that we use to establish attacks to rescue a territory captured by rebel forces. As you have seen, TPDF is well equipped with high-tech military equipment like amphibia ships, amphibia tanks, airlifts and armed soldiers. All this equipment and personnel is meant to ensure the security of our country,” he said.

Alongside President Magufuli, the event was also attended by the Zanzibar President, Dr Alli Mohammed Shein, Commissioner General of Tanzania Prisons Forces, Commissioner John Minja, Chief Secretary Eng John Kijazi, Coast regional commissioner Evarist Ndikilo and other government officials, retired officers, heads of different defence units and delegates from China’s marine special force.

In his remarks during the event, Dr Shein showed praises on President Magufuli for his endless efforts to make Tanzania a peaceful country. He also assured him of continued support to strengthen the Union.

“We are very confident that Tanzania will always be a peaceful nation despite a few challenges that can disrupt the peace,” he said.

The minister for Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, also hailed TPDF and other defence forces for their commitment to ensuring the country remained peaceful. He also noted that TPDF soldiers had also earned the country international accolades following their exemplary performance, when they assigned international duties.

“It is obviously expensive to conduct this kind of operation as it involves a number of resources, including human resources, military equipment from different defence units. But you can’t avoid incurring such costs if you want a formidable force to protect your country and its people,” he said.