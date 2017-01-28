Magufuli accepts resignation of Uyui DC

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has accepted resignation of Uyui District Commissioner Gabriel Mnyele.

Short statement issued by State House yesterday said his replacement of the former Uyui DC in Tabora Region will be named later.

Mr Mnyele becomes the first District Commissioner to resign under President Magufuli leadership. He has been in the position for eight months only.

In a shocking move, Mr Mnyele wrote to President Magufuli asking to step down but he did not state why.

The move also caught some leaders in Uyui in surprise including Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) leaders who summoned him to ascertain the reports.

Mr Mnyele also attended a councillors meeting to bid the civic leaders goodbye.

Reports from the meeting said that Mr Mnyele assured the councillors that ghe will continue with politics.

Councillors who commented on his move expressed their dismay noting that Mr Mnyele, who is also a prominent lawyer, was a hard working man.

Uyui Council chairman, Mr said Ntahondi, was quoted by our sister paper Mwananchi as saying that many councillors have expressed their shock over Mr Mnyele decision as they did not expect it.