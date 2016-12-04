Magufuli appoints 21 ambassadors

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday named 21 ambassadors.

According to a State House statement, Tanzania will open six new embassies: in Algeria, Israel, South Korea, Sudan, Qatar and Turkey.

The appointees include former cabinet ministers Emmanuel Nchimbi and Omar Yusuf Mzee.

Also on the list of the new diplomats are the CCM secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr Pindi Chana, and the ruling party’s deputy secretary general (Mainland), Mr Rajab Luhwavi.

Other appointes are Mr Mbelwa Kairuki, Mr Samuel Shelukindo, Mr Joseph Sokoine, Mr Silima Haji, Mr Abdallah Kilima, Mr Baraka Luvanda, Dr James Msekela, Mr Sylvester Mabumba, Gen Paul Mella, Ms Grace Mgavano, Mr Mohamed Said Bakar and Mr Job Masima.

Ms Matilda Masuka, Ms Fatma Rajab, Prof Elizabeth Kiondo, Mr George Madafa and Sylvester Ambokile are also on the list.

Mr Modest Mero has been transferred from Geneva to become the Tanzania permanent representative to the United Nations to replace Mr Tuvako Manongi who will retire next Tuesday.

Dr Magufuli has confirmed Ms Grace Martin to the post of the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation.

The President has also appointed Mr Peter Kallaghe a senior consulting officer for foreign affairs at the National Defence College. Before his appointment he was the Tanzania high commissioner to Britain.