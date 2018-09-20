Magufuli appoints Amb Siwa NSSF board of trustees chairman

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed former Ambassador Ali Idi Siwa as the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) board of trustee’s chairman.

A statement issued on Thursday, September 20, by director of presidential communications Gerson Msigwa says Mr Siwa’s appointment takes effect from today.

Amb Siwa is the country’s former envoy to Rwanda.

He was appointed in early 2014 by retired President Jakaya Kikwete to represent the country in the East African Community member state.