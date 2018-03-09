Magufuli assures Kimei post in govt after retirement

By Citizen Reporter @The CitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Chato. President John Magufuli has showered praise on the outgoing CRDB managing director, Dr Charles Kimei, dropping a hint that he will be given a role in his government.

President Magufuli said: “I know your tenure at CRDB is coming to an end, but I am guaranteeing you that you will have a role in my government,” said the President.

Dr Magufuli commended Dr Kimei for stabilising CRDB Bank for the past 20 years.

“Dr Kimei has walked the talk unlike other CEOs who just end up talking,” said the President.