By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has assured Mang’ula residents whose houses would be demolished to pave way for a road project that they will be compensated handsomely.

President Magufuli made the assurance on Saturday, May 5, during his brief address to residents of the area when he stopped on his way to Kilombero District for the commissioning of the Kilombero Bridge also now known as Magufuli Bridge.

The Head of State is on a three day tour in Morogoro Region slated to be concluded on Sunday, May 6.

Addressing the residents, President Magufuli said those eligible for compensation have their houses marked in green.

“If your house has been marked in green, stay in peace because you will be compensated handsomely. The good thing with the government I’m leading is that it abides by the laws of the land,” he said.

“But, don’t subject yourselves to cheating by replacing the green mark with green,” he quickly added.

He stated categorically that those whose houses have been marked in red would not be compensated because they invaded road reserve areas.

During the live televised event, President Magufuli issued a Sh3 million donation to Mangu’la Secondary School to be used for the construction of toilets after learning that the school lacked the facilities.