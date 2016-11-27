Magufuli commissions 194 army officers

By Hellen Nachilongo @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday commissioned 194 army officers in a colourful ceremony at the State House instead of the customary venue at the Tanzania Military Academy (TMA) in Monduli District, Arusha Region.

Among other things, the event was coloured by a brass band show as well as a silent drill in which soldiers performed a number of choreographed manoeuvres without sound commands.

Led by Capt Beatrice Elimlingi, the soldiers, who performed the silent drills, showed their acumen in various disciplines, including flexible handling of firearms and synchronised marching, among other skills.

Dr Magufuli performed the duty for the third time since he become President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces over a year ago.

Out of 194 soldiers, who were promoted to the second lieutenant rank, 26 were women. According to information given during the ceremony, 27 other trainees did not complete their training for various reasons.

The commissioned officers were in training since November last year.

Dr Magufuli arrived at the ceremony grounds outside the State House at around 10.35am and received a salute before inspecting the guard of honour.

The Commander-in-Chief also presented special awards to four outstanding trainees, namely, officer Abel Kaka, who emerged the best overall trainee. Officer Simon Donald was awarded for his outstanding academic performance, Second Lt Rajabu Haruni emerged the best performer in the drill field, while officer Anastazia Peter emerged the best female trainee.

Present at the event were 166 other trainee soldiers currently undergoing training at TMA and who are expected to be commissioned next February.