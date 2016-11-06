Magufuli faulted on katiba, growth plans

By Citizen Reporters @TheCitizenTz bnews@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Critics have faulted President John Magufuli’s economic and political strategies noting that it would be difficult for him to easily achieve his targets within a short time.

According to one human rights activist, one mistake by the Head of State is shelving the process of writing a new constitution.

An economist noted, for his part, that the industrialisation plan was still vague as it lacked details on how it would engage major sectors of agriculture, fishing and livestock keeping.

The critics expressed their views to The Citizen on Sunday yesterday following President Magufuli’s interview session with editors on Friday at State House.

During live interview with editors aired by various media outlets, Dr Magufuli said the writing of a new Constitution was not on the priority list of his government and that his main goal currently was building the country’s economy.

The critics wondered why Dr Magufuli did not think that the Constitution was the major pillar in facilitating the smooth and effective implementation of his development plans.

Tanzania Constitution Forum (TCF) executive director Deus Kibamba reminded President Magufuli that without a good constitution in place, all what he was doing would not last.

According to him, armed with a good constitution, President Magufuli’s impact on graft war and entrenching rule of law, for instance, would have lasted far beyond his tenure.

“He really needs legal and constitutional experts to advise him. I have a feeling that people around him fear to give him proper advice,” said Mr Kibamba, adding: “TCF has already sent four letters asking President Magufuli to resume the process from where the Judge Joseph Warioba’s draft ended.”

Kigoma Urban lawmaker Zitto Kabwe (ACT-Wazalendo) said that Dr Magufuli’s stand on the new constitution was misplaced.

“We’ll mobilise support from the people to demand completion of the constitutional process,” he said when reached for comment yesterday.

For his part, Tanzania Human Rights Defenders (THRD) executive director Onesmo Olengurumwa pointed out that the constitutional making process was not a one-man show and thus President Magufuli should not use his supreme powers to hinder it.

“We declared yesterday (Friday) that we’ll initiate the pressure towards the resumption of the process,” he insisted.

Legal expert John Seka, who is the president of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), commenting on his personal capacity, pointed out that finalising the constitution making process was vital because it is the mother law that is supposed to give direction on how the country should be governed.

“I hope that his statement is not that of the government. I assume that a clarification will be given on what he meant by ‘not my priority’ since constitution determines where the country should go and the new constitution will give us that direction,” he said.

Ms Theresia Mabesa and Erica Mwakilasa told this paper that whether President Magufuli had promised or not on the new constitution during his campaigns he needs to know that the country now needs a new mother law urgently.

Meanwhile, President Magufuli’s industrialisation and investment plans were faulted by experts who noted that these did not reflect the situation on the ground.

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation executive director Godfrey Simbeye said yesterday that while the government preached industrialisation and investment drives, the country still ranked low on ease of doing business global index.

He also noted that it was very unfortunate that major sectors which are the pillars of the economy, such as agriculture, livestock keeping and fishing did not feature in President Magufuli’s remarks last Friday.

“This is serious oversight as it speaks volumes on what kind of economy the country aspires to build,” he said.

He noted that the goal of raising he industrial sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) from the current 7.3 to 20 per cent in 2020 as touted by the government would not be realised if the crucial economic sectors were left behind. He noted for instance that for an industrial revolution to be felt in the economy, it should focus on agribusiness which would only thrive with vibrant agriculture, fishing and livestock keeping.

“So far, agriculture hasn’t been given due attention by the government and for a year now we haven’t heard any strong point of view from President Magufuli on agriculture. We need to know his vision.”

“The sector employs about 80 percent of the entire population, therefore, it should be prepared to meet the industrial demand that would also help to reduce the importation of raw materials,” he said.

Mr Simbeye also noted that the industrial drive by the State would be meaningful if it were to involve small industries but that has not come out strongly in government plans.

He suggested establishment of the national industrialisation delivery board to coordinate the drive as the Industry, Trade and Investment cannot shoulder the task alone.