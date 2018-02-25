Magufuli halts eviction of 1,900 households

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. President John Magufuli has suspended the expulsion order of over 1,900 households around Mwanza Airport until property assessment is completed and compensation made.

Dr Magufuli made the decision yesterday soon after he landed in Mwanza from Kampala, Uganda, where he attended the 19th East Africa Community (EAC) Heads of State Summit.

This was shortly after he received a report on the challenges that Mwanza Airport staff face, where he was told that the invaders were delaying the airport expansion project.

“These are the very people who voted for me and for the deputy minister for Lands Housing and Human Settlements Development, Ms Angelina Mabula, so don’t evict them until they are compensated,” he ordered.

Earlier, airport manager Esther Mandale said the facility needed a bigger passenger lounge, a perimeter wall to enhance security and the revival of airlifting of fish.

She said the ban of airlifting fish from the terminal has denied the airport traffic as traders turned to road use, while on Kenyan side the airport has no such restriction.

Reacting, Dr Magufuli instructed Ms Mandale to conduct an assessment on what is needed for the construction of an expanded passenger lounge and submit the same to the relevant ministry for execution.

In January, the Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, ordered the demolition of the houses. His order came after President Magufuli ordered the demolition of the houses in October, 2017.

As for the lifting of the ban on air transport of fish, he ordered the matter to be scrutinised closely before the decision is made.

President Magufuli left Mwanza for a short break at his home town, Chato, in Geita Region.

The government is planning to upgrade the Mwanza airport to international standards, a move that seeks to boost efficiency.

According to a statement issued by the director in the Directorate of Presidential Communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, the government will construct new passenger lounge and fence the airport.

Other major airports of Tanzania include: Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA), Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA), Songwe Airport and Dodoma Airport.

Dr Magufuli said the issue of airlifting fish from Mwanza Airport will be reviewed with the view that once the airport is expanded, it will boot business growth and increase revenue.

Residents around the airport were ordered not to make further developments as evaluations are conducted.