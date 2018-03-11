Magufuli issues directive to police, cautions Igunga residents

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

President John Magufuli has directed the police in Igunga District, Tabora Region to allow vehicles on transit to stop in the area to enable residents benefit from their business activities and improve their earnings.

Addressing residents who stopped his convoy on Sunday, March 11, this year, President Magufuli called for better arrangements in implementing his directives, otherwise the district may plunge into disasters.

“We can’t allow arbitrary parking of trucks and vehicles in the district to the expense of blocking roads, we need to design a special arrangement to make the parking beneficial,” he said.

“It is not necessary for every vehicle passing the district to stop here, for instance some vehicles carry bodies of the deceased where the driver’s schedule requires him to continue undisturbed.”

He also warned of the dangers in areas of the parked trucks that if an explosion occurs it would raze the whole district into ashes.