Magufuli leads mourners at funeral for ex-minister

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli led hundreds of mourners to pay last respects to former Cabinet minister Joseph Mungai yesterday.

Mungai, 73, a long serving minister and Mufindi MP for 35 years, died on Tuesday evening after a short illness.

He will be buried tomorrow at his home village in Mufindi District, Iringa Region. After the farewell yesterday, his body was taken to his Oysterbay residence.

Also in attendance at the funeral were former President Benjamin Mkapa, ex-Vice President Mohamed Gharib Bilal and senior government officials.

President Magufuli, who arrived at the Karimjee ground at 12pm, did not speak anything. The mood was sombre and wails engulfed the area when the Head of State led the mourners to pay last respects in a three-hour event.

Speaking on behalf of the government, minister for Foreign Affairs and East Africa Corporation Augustino Mahiga, said he knew Mungai since they were students in the 1960’s when he (Dr Mahiga) was at Tosamaganga Secondary School and the deceased at Mkwawa Secodary School.

Dr Mahiga said Mungai was popular among students in Iringa following his competency during the debate sessions, and that many foresaw his leadership charisma.

“We have lost an icon, a true leader…Father of the Nation Julius Nyerere trusted him. He was 28-years-old when he appointed him a minister for Agriculture,” Dr Mahiga said.

“To be appointed a minister by great leader like Mwalimu Nyerere, you really had to show that you can perform and behave as a leader,” said Dr Mahiga.

Mungai was not just a leader in the government, but participated effectively in improving the welfare of Tanzanians, according to Dr Mahiga.

Ndugai is survived by a widow and seven children, according to the deceased’s first born, Jimmy.