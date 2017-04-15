Magufuli leads nation through grief after slaying of 8 officers

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday led Tanzanians in mourning eight police officers who were killed by unknown assailants on Thursday evening.

According to a State House statement, President Magufuli received the news with shock, and sent his condolences to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ernest Mangu, families of the deceased officers and general public.

“I’m shocked and saddened by the killing of eight police officers who lost their lives while on the line of duty, I join with all the bereaved, the police force and the general public in this difficult time of sorrow and grief of losing our brave servicemen.”

The Police officers were heading back to camp after finishing their patrol shift when they were ambushed by the assailants at Jaribu Village in Kibiti District, Coast Region.

Human rights defenders, political parties and public figures joined in sending their condolence messages and called on police to remain vigilant and focus all their attention in chasing the culprits and bring them to justice.

In his press statement, opposition Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) party leader and Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe said the Thursday incident was an attack against the Republic and called for swift actions to be taken against the perpetrators.

The party’s statement added that the sequence of the acts in Kibiti and Rufiji suggests that the country was battling an unusual group and which calls for highest degree of professionalism to subdue.

“The police force should do its work carefully and absolutely avoid subjecting innocent civilians to torture,” reads Mr Kabwe’s statement.

Another opposition party, Chadema sent its condolences through its director for Publicity and Foreign Affairs, Mr John Mrema, saying they received the news of attack with sadness.

“This is a big loss for the families, police and the country in general. We send our condolences to the Inspector General of Police Ernest Mangu for the loss and continuation of acts suggesting that our security and safety were at risk,” reads the party’s statement in part.

Chadema also called on IGP Mangu to conduct thorough investigations into the attack and should not hesitate to take stern measures against the criminals behind them.

The Secretary for Ideology and Publicity of the ruling Party CCM, Mr Humphrey Polepole, took it to Twitter to condemn the attack saying, “Eight young police officers have been brutally killed. We’re not afraid and we’re together with our Commander In Chief. It is our custom to win.”

Meanwhile, the Commission of Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG) has called for thorough investigations for the government to establish the reasons behind the repeated happening of the killings in Coast Region and make sure that all perpetrators are booked.

“It should be noted that when police officers are on duty they are serving their noble role of protecting the wananchi and their properties so their work is for all Tanzanians. Anyone who kills a police officer is not only libeling the police officers with wananchi but also inciting those wananchi with fear of their lives and their properties,” said CHRGG Commissioner Bahame Nyanduga.

Similar sentiments were echoed by the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC).

“If necessary investigative steps will not be taken to find out the hideouts of these bandits and arrest them once and for all, there is big danger of escalation of the attacks to other parts of the country.