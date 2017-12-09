Magufuli mourns 14 Tanzanian peacekeepers slain in DR Congo

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli, who is also the Commander-in-Chief of armed forces, ordered a one minute silence in remembrance of 14 Tanzania soldiers, who were killed on Friday while being part to the United Nations Peacekeeping Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking during the commemoration of Tanzania’s 56th independence anniversary, President Magufuli said 14 soldiers were killed while tens others were injured.

Yesterday, the Head of State sent his condolences to the minister of Defence and National Service, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, and Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Venance Mabeyo, following the death of 14 soldiers killed in the DRC on Friday, December 8.

The soldiers were attacked as they were in a peacekeeping mission in DRC by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). During the attack 44 soldiers were injured and two others went missing.

President Magufuli ordered a minute-long silence for the fallen heroes.

According to a statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communications, Dr Magufuli, received the news on the deaths of the peacekeepers with big shock and sadness.

“I’ve received the information with a big shock. Our soldiers were protecting peace and security in the neighbouring country, DRC,” said President Magufuli in the statement.

The Head of State said he was also praying for the souls of the deceased to rest in peace. He also assured the bereaved families of his support and solidarity during this difficult time.

According to the statement, President Magufuli’s prayers were also with the injured 44 soldiers, whereby he prayed for their quick recovery.