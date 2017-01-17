Magufuli nominates Kabudi, Bulembo as lawmakers

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has nominated as Member of Parliament a former board member of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) Prof Palamagamba Kabudi.
The nomination was announced by State House yesterday.
A press statement issued by the Director of Presidential communications, Mr Gerson Msigwa, named another nominee as Mr Abdallah Bulembo.
Mr Bulembo is the national chairman of the ruling CCM’s Parents Wing.
Meanwhile, the president has also appointed Mr Benedicto Mashiba as ambassador. According to the statement, Mr Kabudi and Mr Bulembo will take their oaths when Parliament resumes, while the swearing-in of Mr Mashiba and his duty station will be announced later.