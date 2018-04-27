Magufuli opens Dodoma-Babati highway

By Peter Elias @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The chief executive officer of the Tanzania National Roads Agency (Tanroads), Mr Patrick Mfugale, says the construction of the Dodoma-Babati Highway is part of the implementation of a grand road project from Cape Town in South Africa to Cairo in Egypt.

Mr Mfugale made the statement on April 27 during the launch, which was live televised, of the Dodoma-Babati Highway in Kondoa, Dodoma, by President John Magufuli.

The Tanroads CEO said the highway, with the length of 10,228kilometres will pass through eight African countries, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt.

On Tanzania’s side, he says the highway will have a length of 1,222kilometres and will pass through Tunduma, Iringa, Dodoma, Babati, Arusha and Namanga. He explained that the highway that underwent a feasibility study in 2007 would last for 20 years.

“Upon its completion, motorists will be able to travel from South Africa to Egypt. This will be a great achievement that will also open up economic opportunities for Africans,” said Mr Mfugale.

On the Dodoma-Babati Highway, the Tanroads boss said it was constructed in four sections namely Dodoma-Mayamaya, Mayamaya-Mera, Mera-Bonga and Bonga-Babati, being a distance of 251kilometres.