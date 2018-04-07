Magufuli opens police station to promote secure tourism

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Saturday, April 7, inaugurated the first Tourism and Diplomatic Police Station in Arusha Region.

The new facility, whose inauguration was live televised from Arusha, will be used for handling all legal issues touching both domestic and international tourists visiting the region’s attractions.

It is also considered as a special security hub to deal with all matters that may pose as threats to tourists flow into the northern zone tourist circuit.

Speaking at the event, Inspector General of Police Simon Sirro said the centre was built by tourism stakeholder’s operating in Arusha Region.