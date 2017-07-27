By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has directed Morogoro Municipal Council not to evict petty traders, who are conducting their activities outside Msamvu bus terminal.

He issued the directive on Thursday morning when he was speaking to some of citizens at Msamvu bus terminal who stopped his entourage as he was on his way to Dar es Salaam from Dodoma.

President Magufuli directed Morogoro Regional Police Commander, Mr Ulrich Matei, to make sure that traders aren’t disturbed by the municipal council militias.

He said there was no point of chasing the traders from the area while the facility was built to save them.