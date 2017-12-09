Magufuli pardons Babu Seya

Dodoma. President John Magufuli has pardoned famous singer Nguza Viking, who is popularly known as Babu Seya, and his son, Johnson, a.ka. Papii Kocha, who had been jailed for life after being found guilty of defiling 10 primary schoolgirls in 2004.

Addressing the 56th independence anniversary rally here today President Magufuli said the Constitution gives him the power to pardon any person jailed for any offence.

The President said 1,828 would be immediately released while 6,329 would have their sentences reduced.

The Congolese-born Viking, who has lived in Tanzania for years, was jailed in 2004 together with his three sons. Two of them, Nguza Mbangu and Francis Mbangu, were acquitted in 2010 after an appeal.

However, the court upheld the conviction of Viking and Papii Kocha. They appealed again, but lost in 2013.

The musician’s case attracted a lot of public attention and speculations that it was politically motivated.

Chadema presidential candidate Edward Lowassa promised to forgive Nguza and his son if he won the 2015 General Election.

But he lost the election, which was won by Dr Magufuli of CCM.