Sunday, October 8, 2017

Magufuli pick of new national assembly clerk now criticised

President John Magufuli

President John Magufuli 

In Summary

  • Announcing a cabinet reshuffle at State House yesterday, President Magufuli said Mr Kagaigai was replacing Dr Thomas Kashililah, who would be assigned other duties.
Advertisement
By Louis Kolumbia and Elizabeth Tungaraza @CitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Opposition politicians and analysts yesterday criticised the appointment of the new Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Stephen Kagaigai, on the grounds that it contravened the National Assembly Administration Act, 2008.

Announcing a cabinet reshuffle at State House yesterday, President Magufuli said Mr Kagaigai was replacing Dr Thomas Kashililah, who would be assigned other duties.

But Members of Parliament for Kaliua and Kigoma Urban, Ms Magdalena Sakaya and Mr Zitto Kabwe, said the appointment violated procedures and the country’s laws.

The National Assembly Administration Act provides that subject to Article 87 of the Constitution, the Parliamentary Service Commission shall recommend three names for appointment to the position of Clerk of National Assembly.

In her capacity as a member of the Commission, however, Ms Sakaya claimed that no meeting was convened for the House committee to choose and propose the three names from which the President was to pick one.

“How can the President appoint someone without our recommendations? I’m hearing this for the first time from you. I can assure you that no Commission meeting was called for the purpose of choosing names that were to be submitted to the President for appointment of the new Clerk of the National Assembly,” she said in a telephone interview.

Mr Kabwe said the appointment of new Clerk of the National Assembly did not comply with procedures stipulated in the country’s Constitution and the National Assembly procedures.

“Ask Mr Mbowe (Freeman), Msigwa (Peter), Zungu (Mussa Azzan), Turky (Salim) and Sakaya (Magdalena) if the meeting was held because they are among the commissioners. The decision has once again proved Executive’s interference in the National Assembly affairs,” he wrote in short message sent to The Citizen.

For his part, University of Dar es Salaam’s (UDSM) political science lecturer Richard Mbunda wondered as tp reasons that may have forced the President to make such changes in the position of the Clerk of the National Assembly.

“I know the Constitution empowers the President to appoint a person out of 3 names submitted by the Parliamentary Commission to the position, but in my opinion, Dr Kashililah was doing well in the position, deserving more time to serve the country in that capacity,” he observed.

Related Stories

Magufuli pick of new national assembly clerk now criticised

Opposition politicians and analysts yesterday criticised the appointment of the new Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Stephen Kagaigai, on the grounds that it contravened the National Assembly Administration Act, 2008.

advertisement

In The Headlines

Half of govt schools lack reliable water

Only 40 per cent of primary schools and 56 secondary schools in the country have reliable supply

Tour firm to support education for herders' kids

Asilia Lodges, Camps and Safaris, an Arusha-based tour company, has pledged continued support to

  • News
    Shortage of science teaching kits, teachers still critical  
  • News
    Reasons that got Maghembe out of cabinet  
  • News
    Moshi-based technology firm may close  
  • News
    Analysts hail decision to split energy, minerals docket  