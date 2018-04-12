Magufuli promotes senior TPDF officers

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.co

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, today, has promoted several members of the Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces (TPDF).

Among the promoted are 27 colonels who will become Brigadier Generals.

According to a statement of Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Venance Mabeyo released by the Directorate of Presidential Communication at State House, Dr Magufuli has promoted Maj Gen Peter Masao to Lieutenant General.

Maj Gen Masao is head of the Tanzania Military Academy based at Monduli district in Arusha region. Following his promotion, the army will now have two Lieutenant Generals, the other being TPDF’s Chief of Staff, Yakubu Hassan Mohamed.

Dr Magufuli has also promoted Brig Gen Henry Kamunde to a position of Major General.

A list of 27 army colonels, who have been promoted, includes Mbaraka Mkeremy who was an Aide de Camp (ADC) to the president.

Others are D Mulugu, J Mwaseba, S Mwamy, R Kapinda, C Katenga, Z Kiwenge, M Mganbo, A Alphonce, A Mutta, A Chakila, M Mhagama, V Kisiri, C Msolla and S Mzee.

Others are C Ndiege, I Mhona, R Ng’umbi, S Mankande, A Sibuti, M Mumanga, I Ismail, G Mhidze, M Machanga, S Gwaya, P Simuli and M Gaguti.