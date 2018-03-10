Magufuli reads riot act to failing lenders

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday read the riot act to banks that underperform, saying that the government would not hesitate to have them closed.

He also reiterated his stand that the government will never give out any money to subsidise their businesses, counselling that they should instead consider merging with large banks that usually record outstanding performance. Dr Magufuli delivered a severe reprimand in the Chato District, Geita Region at an event to formally launch a new branch of the CRDB Bank Plc in Mlimani Area in the district.

“The government will continue to revoke the operation licences of banks that underperform. It’s much better to have a few financial institutions that deliver good services,” he said, praising CRDB for being innovative with various banking products and services.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate the CRDB Bank for providing effective banking services to Tanzanians. I also urge the BoT management to continue deregistering banks which will fail to perform,” the president said.

“With this message, small banks should start looking for mechanisms to merge with big banks for better performance,” he counselled.

President Magufuli also took the opportunity to commend the central bank for its decision to close banks that had failed to perform up to set standards, saying the exercise should be continued well into the future, applying even to financial institutions in which the government is a shareholder.

“While in Dodoma last December, I ordered the Bank of Tanzania to close all the banks which were not performing well. We shall continue with the trend,” he insisted.

Banks that were discontinued from operating in Tanzania recently are the Covenant Bank for Women-Tanzania, Efatha Bank, the Njombe Community Bank, the Kagera Farmers’ Cooperative Bank and the Meru Community Bank.

In May last year, the central bank revoked the business licence of the Mbinga Community Bank (MCB) in Mbinga District, Ruvuma Region, due to insufficient capital.

On the other hand, BoT took control of the state-owned Twiga Bancorp in October 2016, a move which came following the President’s directive calling for action against private and government-owned institutions that fail to perform to set standards of quality.

Earlier on, CRDB Bank’s managing director Charles Kimei had said the bank’s liquidity has increased to Sh4.4 trillion from Sh4 trillion four months ago. With the increase, the bank will be able to lower the cost of borrowing, a move which will benefit private sector operations.

“We are looking forward to expanding the business by reaching as many people as we can. Furthermore, our commitment is to bring better banking and other financial products and services at all times,” said Dr Kimei.

In his speech, President Magufuli showered praise on the outgoing CRDB managing director, Dr Kimei – dropping a hint that he might be offered a role in the government.

“I know your tenure at the bank is coming to an end, but I am guaranteeing you that you will have a role in my government,” President Magufuli hinted – no doubt taking into account Dr Kimei’s 20-year sterling performance at CRDB.

“Dr Kimei has walked the talk – unlike other CEOs who just end up talking,” the President waxed lyrical.