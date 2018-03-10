Magufuli reaffirms commitment to maintain peace, security

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has reaffirmed his commitment to maintain peace and security.

“I’ll ensure that Tanzania remains secure and peaceful. I call on religious leaders and the rest of Tanzanians to support the government in its efforts to maintain peace and security so that people can concentrate on working for the country’s development,” he said.

He was speaking during the commissioning of a 45km road from Uyovu to Bwanga in Bukombe, Geita, on Saturday, March 10. The event was televised.

He congratulated the contractor on completing the Sh47.9-billion project as scheduled.

Tanzania National Roads Agency CEO Patrick Mfugale said Sh123.5 million was spent on compensating people who had to leave their areas to pave the way for the project implementation.