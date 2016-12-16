Magufuli revokes Malecela’s appointment

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has revoked the appointment of the Director of the National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Dr Mwele Malecela.

Details were released Friday night by the Director of Communications at State House, Gerson Msigwa who said the successor would be announced soon.

The announcement was made a day after Dr Mwele Malecela confirmed the presence of the Zika virus in Morogoro, in the east and in Geita north west Tanzania.