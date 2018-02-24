Magufuli suspends eviction order facing 1,900 households

By Ngollo John @ThecitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. President John Magufuli has suspended the eviction order of over 1,900 households near Mwanza Airport until property assessment is completed and compensation made.

Dr Magufuli made the decision on Saturday, February 24, soon after he landed in Mwanza from Kampala, Uganda, where he attended the 19th East Africa Community (EAC) Heads of State Summit.

The statement came shortly after he received a report on challenges that Mwanza Airport staff face, where he was told that the invaders were delaying the expansion project.

“These are the very people who voted for me and for the deputy minister for Lands Housing and Settlement Development, Ms Angelina Mabula, so don’t evict them until they are compensated,” he ordered.

Earlier, airport manager Easter Mandale said the facility needs a bigger passenger lounge, a perimeter wall to enhance security and revival of airlifting of fish.

She said the ban of airlifting fish from the terminal has denied the airport traffic as traders turned to road use, while on Kenyan side the airport has no such restriction.

Reacting, Dr Magufuli instructed Ms Mandale to conduct an assessment on what is needed for the construction of an expanded passenger lounge and submit the same to the relevant ministry for execution.

As for the lifting of the ban on air transport of fish, he ordered the matter to be scrutinised closely before the decision is made.