Magufuli swears in new TPDF chief of staff

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Thursday, February 15, has sworn-in Lieutenant General Yakubu Hassan Mohamed as the new Chief of Staff of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF) at the State House.

The Lieutenant General is replacing the former TPDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General James Mwakibolwa who has retired.

A swearing-in ceremony was broadcast live via Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) and attended by a number of top government officials, mainly top army officers led by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Venance Mabeyo.

At the same occasion, on behalf of President Magufuli, the CDF decorated 10 newly promoted Major Generals.



