Magufuli to attend Bishop Amani’s consecration

By Deogratius Kamagi

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuliis today, April 8 expected to attend the consecration of the new Catholic Archbishop for Arusha, Isaac Amani.

Bishop Amani was appointed the Archbishop of Arusha on December 27, 2017 by Pope Francis after the Pope accepted the resignation of the pastoral care of the then Archbishop JosaphatLebulu.

Formerly the Bishop of Moshi, bishop Amani becomes the fourth ordinary of the Archdiocese of Arusha that covers Mbulu, Moshi and Same.

Archbishop Amani was born on June 10, 1951 at Mango in the Catholic Diocese of Moshi. After his studies he was ordained a priest on June 29, 1975.