Magufuli to grace construction of CCM-owned college

By Tumaini Msowoya @TheCitizenTZ news@trz.nationmedia.com

Kibaha. President John Magufuli will on Monday, July 16, 2018 grace an event to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Julius Nyerere Leadership College.

The college – located at Kibaha, Coast Region – is owned by the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) which President Magufuli chairs.

The event will be attended by leaders from other political parties in the world that took part in Africa’s liberation struggle including the foreign affairs minister for the Communist Party of China (CPC), Song Tao.

“This college is intended to groom CCM leaders just as things used to be in the past. We are hopeful that the first admission will be in 2020 when the construction is expected to be completed,” the CCM secretary for Ideology and Publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole said.

Other leaders in attendance include those from South Africa’s African National Congress (ANC), South West African People's Organisation (Swapo) of Namibia, the People's Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), the Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) and the Frente de Libertação de Moçambique (Frelimo).