Magufuli unveils “dirty game” in industrial sugar imports

By By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has unveiled the findings of a government’s probe team on industrial sugar, saying some unscrupulous traders were indeed diverting the sweetener for domestic consumption.

Speaking during the Tanzania National Business Council (TNBC) meeting, he said the report submitted to him on March 15, revealed that while eight companies provided accurate details on the amount of sugar demanded, other 22 companies submitted altered details.

He said investigations discovered that some of the importers had brought in the sugar for manufacturers who did not exist while another company was discovered to have imported industrial sugar before completing construction of the manufacturing plant itself.

Some of the companies referred by the Head of State as “saints” include SBC Tanzania, Nyanza Bottling Company Limited, Bonite Bottlers Limited and Bakhresa Group Limited,

And some of those that provided altered information are the Iringa Food Logistics, Ivory Limited, Iringa Food and Beverage, Jambo Food Limited, Mansoor Daya and Zenufa, saying they applied for large industrial sugar contrary to their actual demands.