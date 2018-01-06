Magufuli visits ailing Ngombale-Mwiru at Muhimbili

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Saturday, January 6, visited veteran politician Kingunge Ngombale–Mwiru who is receiving treatment at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) in the city.

Mr Mwiru is receiving treatment for wounds he sustained after his dogs attacked him at his residence in the city.

This comes at a time when his wife, Mama Peras Kingunge died on Thursday, January 4, at the same hospital where she was admitted to over a month ago.