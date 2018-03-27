Magufuli wants locals empowered

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday directed the Health ministry to empower financially and otherwise local pharmacists, retired medical doctors and businesspeople in general to enable them start pharmaceutical factories in Tanzania.

Doing this, Dr Magufuli explained, would see to the three groups helping to increase the country’s capacity in the pharmaceuticals production stakes and therefore ameliorate the nightmare which inordinate dependence on drugs importation has become.

The President said this at a brief ceremony during which some 181 motor vehicles were handed over to the Medical Stores Department (MSD) to be used in distributing medicines, equipment and other medical supplies across the country.

“Look for patriotic businesspeople, provide them with capital to start factories, and deduct the outstanding sum after they have started selling distilled water and syringes,” Dr Magufuli said somewhat light-heartedly, but in all seriousness.

Noting that most Tanzanians lack capital with which to undertake productive activities – including business – the President said this challenging situation is compounded by the inability to readily access loans whose terms and conditions can be most punishing

In the event, competent pharmacists and retired medical professionals should be motivated in the new initiative.

The presidential directive came after learning that only 14 domestic companies out of a total of 119 were contracted by MSD to supply medical requirements to it.

This means that the local contracted companies received only Sh28 billion – equivalent to a measly six per cent – of the more than Sh460 billion allocated for purchasing medicines and medical supplies, including the Sh269 billion endorsed during the FY-2017/18 budget. Foreign companies – including some firms from other member nations of the East African Community (EAC) – scooped 94 per cent of the total funds which were allocated to MSD for the purchase of medical requirements.

“There must be something seriously wrong with us. Why are we still buying medicines from other countries?” President Magufuli asked.

“I think I should ask the bishops to step in! We really need to build the country’s capacity in manufacturing medical supplies,’’ he stressed.

The Head of State also took the opportunity to call upon the Health ministry to revoke any contracts the government has with the firm that is operating in the name of Keko Pharmaceuticals if it is established beyond reasonable doubt that the operators are not bona fide, above-board investors.

“Not all partnerships that we have are working as expected. The Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited and the contract to run the central railway are examples of fake contracts. “Revoke (all fake) contracts and give the business to trustworthy investors who can stimulate jobs creation in the country,” the President said.

He also took the opportunity to warn the Health minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, and the ministry’s permanent secretary, Dr Mpoki Ulisubisya, regarding the overly delayed clearance of imported medicines and equipment out of Customs control at the port of Dar es Salaam. “The Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority is also under the same ministry and, therefore, this issue is within the ministry’s capacity to handle. Next time I receive complaints about the same problem, I will not hesitate to fire both the minister and the permanent secretary,” he said, adding:

“I’m not intimidating anybody, but I have been forced to speak this way because whoever is causing a delay in the clearance of essential government drugs is seemingly more powerful than you.”