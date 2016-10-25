Mahiga to discuss Dodoma move with envoys

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Foreign Affairs and East Africa Corporation Minister Augustine Mahiga is expected to hold a meeting with ambassadors and other foreign representatives, in which there will be discussions on how some of them can shift to Dodoma, the designated capital .

Mr Mahiga told journalists during the event to mark UN’s 71th anniversary event that, some of embassies have already started seeking land for cosnstruction in Dodoma, adding that the government is ready to offer them free plots.

“As the government, we would like to shift to Dodoma and we shall appreciate if some ambassadors moved there too... my meeting with the envoys in the coming few days will entail looking at ways in which they can shift in phases,” he said

He said the ambassadors in Tanzania have many needs such as schools for their children and other matters they consider essential, but the government will work out how to meet their requirements.

Last month Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa was the first to shift to Dodoma and other ministries are expected to will follow suit in due course.

