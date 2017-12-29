Majaliwa directs Tanesco to connect Ruangwa to power

By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the Ruangwa District Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco), Mr Samuel Pyuza to ensure availability of power in order to complete the Namahema water project.

The Premier issued the directive on Thursday, December 28, when speaking to residents of Namahema 'A' and Namahema B’ villages in Ruangwa.

Mr Majaliwa was on a tour to inspect the progress of a water project, which is being implemented for the past six months.

The project, which will cost Sh244.52 million, will be completed on January 15 and will serve 2,257 residents of the two villages who were depending on one borehole.

Namahema A and B have 1,668 and 589 people respectively.

Mr Majaliwa, who is at Ruangwa for holiday, has started a three-day tour, inspecting development projects in the district.

A total of Sh189.93 million has already been spent on the project, which is equivalent to 77.68 per cent of the allocated funds.

The project funding is provided by the central government through the National Water Investment Fund.

The projects that have been completed so far include 32 water purification centres and a 6,460-metre water pipeline.