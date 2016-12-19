Majaliwa forms team to probe death of John the rhino

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has formed a team to probe the circumstances surrounding the death of John the rhino, which occurred at Sasakwa Black Rhino Sanctuary in Grumeti Wildlife Reserve located near the Serengeti National Park, after the animal was transferred there from the Ngorongoro Crater.

The team will have to unearth John’s grave and take samples for a DNA analysis that will be compared to his offspring currently located in the Ngorogoro Crater to determine whether the carcass is really of the rhino.

Concluding a tour of Arusha region yesterday Mr Majaliwa said that the DNA analysis results would also be compared to the horns, which were handed over to him on December 9 by the Ministry of Tourism and Natural Resources alleging that they were of the rhino who had died of an illness.

The officials had handed the horns over to the Prime Minister after he had ordered the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority (NCAA) to submit to him a report over the disappearance of the animal from the Ngorongoro Crater.

But yesterday, Mr Majaliwa said the probe team he had formed would also look at the circumstances of the death because available veterinarian reports indicate the rhino was of good health.

“The team that I have formed to investigate the circumstances surrounding John’s death is already in Sasakwa Rhino Sanctuary where he is believed to have been buried; the DNA results on his remains will be compared to those of its offspring as well to that of the horns handed to me earlier this month,” Mr Majaliwa was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Premier revealed that he has decided to form the probing team because John the rhino’s death seems mysterious.

According to him, while the report which was handed to him suggests that the rhino was sick, veterinarian reports show that the rhino was in good health.

“The veterinarian conducted tests on John the rhino twice and in both occasions results showed he was fine but after some few days we were told that the animal succumbed to an illness…this is unacceptable,” said the PM in the statement.

Mr Majaliwa said he has directed the team to leave no stone unturned in unearthing the circumstances surrounding the rhino’s death because the government incurred a huge cost in transporting the rhinos from South Africa.

On December 9, the Minister of Natural Resources, Prof Jumanne Maghembe, who was flanked by tourism officials, handed to the PM a report on how rhino John was shifted from Ngorongoro Crater to Sasakwa Black Rhino Sanctuary in Grumeti Reserve.

Together with the report, the Premier was also handed a pair of rhino horns said to those of the departed John, with the larger one weighing 3.6kgs and the smaller one, 2.3kgs.

Handing over the report Prof Maghembe explained to the Premier that the decision to shift John from Ngorongoro was reached following expert recommendation to avoid inbreeding.

According to Prof Maghembe, when the rhino, was transferred to Sasakwa Rhino Sanctuary he had a total of 26 calves, which constitute 70.2 per cent of all Rhinos in the Ngorongoro crater.

Prof Maghembe added that on July 10, 2016 the rhino health started to deteriorate and that he died on August 18.

As he ordered the NCAA to prepare a report that would explain the circumstances that led to the transferring the rhino from the Ngorongoro Crater on December 6, Mr Majaliwa charged that there was corruption surrounding the transfer. Mr Majaliwa alleged that some NCAA officials colluding with others from Tanzania National Parks Authority had sold the Black Rhino for Sh200 million. “I know that the Rhino was taken to Grumeti under the pretext of having the rare and endangered animal breed in the location. But in reality, the animal was put under ownership of a private lodge in the area,” he said.