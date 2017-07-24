Majaliwa orders Songwe, Mbeya RCs to resolve land conflict

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered Songwe Regional Commissioner, Lt (rtd) Chiku Gallawa and hwe Mbeya counterpart, Mr Amos Makalla, to conduct talks over land crisis at Nanyala village in Mbozi district.

He said the talks should focus on finding solution on how the land will be returned to the villagers.

It has been reported that some 2,315 hectares of the village land has been occupied by Mbeya Cement Company and the occupation was allegedly authorised by the regional administration without involving the residents of the area. The dispute has raged on for six years now.

Premier Majaliwa said this earlier today when the residents blocked his convoy for the aim of expressing their predicaments to him.

Mr Majaliwa also ordered the factory administration to withdraw the a case they filed against the villagers so as to give reconciliation process a chance.

“I’m not blaming the factory rather I want for them to use diplomatic means to solve this problem because we need industries, but, this should not be on the expense of wananchi,” he said adding:

“I also call upon Namyala villagers to remain calm because no one will rob them.”

He said his order stems from the findings that the land was mistakenly given to the factory for cement raw materials.