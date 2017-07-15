Majaliwa satisfied by construction of Lindi Port

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Lindi. Prime Minister, Kassim Majaliwa, has expressed his satisfaction with the progress of construction of a berth at Lindi Port.

He made the remarks on Friday when he toured the project to inspect its progress.

But he has also directed Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (Temesa) experts to make sure that they supply electricity at the passengers waiting area at the ferry landing point in Lindi.

He insisted that the fifth phase government is committed to solve all transport problems facing wananchi in that area. He thus insisted that construction of the berth should be completed within time.

“Construct the passenger waiting rooms on both sides, here and Kitunda. You should also put up ticketing booths so as to enable passengers obtain the tickets easily,” he said.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa directed Lindi Municipal Director to improve all coastal areas so as to have nice beaches.