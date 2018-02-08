Majaliwa unaware officers declare defeated candidates

By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa says he is unaware that returning officers have been overturning results by declaring CCM candidates as winners.

Mr Majaliwa made a statement on Thursday, February 08, at the Parliament when responding to a question from Specials Seats Member of Parliament (MP), Ms Devotha Minja (Chadema) during an impromptu questions session.

The outspoken opposition legislator sought to know the government’s stand on suppression of justice carried out by returning officers, who have in various occasions, been declaring defeated ruling party candidates as winners.

She cited an example of a by-election in Sofi Ward in Morogoro Region where Chadema candidate garnered 1,908 votes against 1,878 votes collected by the CCM candidate.

She added that an opposition candidate at Siyui Ward, Singida Region chalked 1,358 votes against 1,304 votes garnered by the CCM councillorship aspirant, but the returning officers declared the one with less voters as the winner.

“Assistant returning officers in the two wards announced CCM candidates as winners instead of the real winners from Chadema,” she complained.

In response, the Premier said the National Electoral Commission (NEC) would not approve declaration of a candidate who does not deserve.

"The election act allows NEC to meet with political parties participating in the said election to discuss shortcomings recorded,” he said.

However, the Mr Majaliwa advised those who thought justice was not served during elections to file complaints at the court not later than three months for review and ruling.