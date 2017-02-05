Major General Mabeyo bids fellow parishoners farewell

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces Major General Vicent Mabeyo has bid farewell to fellow believers at Segerea Catholic Church. 

By Lugder Kasumuni

Dar es Salaam. Newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces Major General Vicent Mabeyo has bid farewell to fellow believers at Segerea Catholic Church. Major General Mabeyo said that over the last 12 years he learnt how live peacefully with the people in Segerea.

"I have learnt a lot from you. I have learnt to live with the ups and downs of life," he said on Sunday. All these experiences enabled me to attain this presidential appointment. I will keep in touch,” he said.           

Major General Mabeyo thanked his wife, Christina, who has been by his side for 42 years saying that her support has made him what he is.


