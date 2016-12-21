Major projects to ease power woes now in the offing

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) is mulling over a number of power transmission projects, which would enable the country to have a power transmission ring.

The National Power Backbone project coordinator, Mr Khalid James, said here yesterday that the scheme would involve connecting the southern regions of Lindi and Mtwara in the national power grid.

Mr James elaborated that the transmission network would enable Tanzania to tap into the Southern Africa as well as Eastern Africa Power Pools and assure the country of power reliability and availability.

He said that upon completion of the 400KV power project, which runs from Iringa to Shinyanga through Dodoma and Singida, Tanesco also could then seek to develop the North West grid.

He said the project would involve construction of a 400KV transmission line from Mbeya to Kigoma through Tunduma, Sumbawanga and Mpanda.

“We are also planning to implement a north-east grid scheme under which another 400KV transmission line will be put up from Dar es Salaam to Segera area in Tanga Region through Chalinze in Coast Region,” he said.

“At Segera, we will have two lines, one going to Tanga and another to Arusha,” he added.

On the other hand, Mr James said the Makambako-Songea transmission line would be extended to Mtwara upon its completion. He said there would also be another transmission line from Mtwara to Dar esc Salaam.

“You will note here that the projects aim at putting up a ring of transmission network around the country. The schemes will also enable us tap into the Eastern Africa Power Pool (EAPP) through Kenya and Southern Africa Power Pool (SAPP),” he said.