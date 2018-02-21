Makamba cautions leaders

By George Sembony @The CitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Lushoto. Minister for State in the Vice-President’s Office (Union and Environment) January Makamba has cautioned Bumbuli District Council leaders against wasting their time planning over where the council headquarters should be built.

The minister said, instead, they should focus on other priority development issues such as education, health, water and roads.

Mr Makamba was speaking at a Lushoto District Consultative Council (DCC) meeting that was specifically convened to discuss ongoing leadership wrangles over a decision that was passed by the Bumbuli District Council meeting to build the headquarters at a new site, Kwehangala.

It is far from where a site selected earlier, which would have cost Sh700 million.

The meeting which was chaired by the Lushoto District Commissioner, Mr January Lugangika decided to shelve the issue until when the leaders reach consensus.

Mr Makamba, who doubles as the Bumbuli Member of the Parliament, said there was no need to entertain such wrangles because they were not productive, adding that there were several priority issues which should be tackled for the benefit of the ordinary people.