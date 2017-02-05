Makamba counsels Nemc on inspections

By Bakari Kiango @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has advised the National Environmental Management Council (Nemc) to employ personnel from the National Service to conduct checks and inspections related to environmental pollution.

The advice was given in Dar es Salaam on Friday by the State Minister in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Mr January Makamba, during the opening of Environment Experts Association annual general meeting organised jointly by Nemc and the association.

He noted that due to a number of reasons, including shortage of human resource, Nemc was not able to reach all projects which needs environmental impact assessment before they are given green light to proceed.

He noted that only 20 per cent of the projects were reviewed and this was a very small number, challenging Nemc to find ways of dealing with the problem.

Mr Makamba, who also serves as Bumbuli lawmaker, said many youths completing national service training would serve the purpose if they were recruited to undertake various checks and inspections which Nemc is supposed to conduct.

“You may recruit even 1,000 or 2,000 and train them on how the environmental checks and verification are done and they will help you to do this work. If you manage to do this the entire country will feel what Nemc is doing,” he said.

He said Nemc activities were legal and it was upon the Council to make its presence felt by ensuring that people and institutions adhere to environmental laws.

“We want every person to tremble when he hears that Nemc officials are coming as opposed to current situation where Nemc officials are summoned by sms to meet those they should inspect at ‘samaki samaki’,” he said amid laughter’s from the participants.

He asked Nemc to tell him if they have failed to do the work outlined in the laws and he will look for other people to do it.