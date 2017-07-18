Makamba dissolve NEMC board, suspends four top officials

By Alfred Zacharia @TheCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister of State in President’s office (union and environment) Mr January Makamba has revoked the appointment of seven board members of the National Environmental Management Council (NEMC) and suspended four other officials.

Mr Makamba has suspended the officials to give way for investigations into sluggish performance and corruption allegations levelled against them.

The officials are accused of producing fake Environmental Impact Assessment.

The officials, who were suspended include Manchare Heche, Deus Katwale, Andrew Kalua and Benjamin Dotto, with more others still under investigations.

The minister also appointed Dr Elikana Kalumanga from the University of Dar es Salaam, the acting Director General of the NEMC, pending President John Magufuli’s appointment.

Dr Kalumanga replaces Vedasto Makota. The minister also appointed new zonal directors and transferred others.

He declared that from now onward the permission to set up the industry will be issued within three days as investor waits for the release of the EIA certificate. “We have noticed that it takes too long for investor to wait for the certificate before starting construction of the industry.

But, from now on, investors will continue constructing the industry as the EIA continues to remove delays,” he said. However, he cautioned that the investors should set up industries in areas allocated by the regional and district authorities for the purpose.

Under the new arrangement, investors in small and medium industries have been exempted from the EIA certificates, but they will only seek permission from the minister and NEMC to establish the structures.

Mr Makamba directed NEMC to deregister consultants who were operating unethically, following claims that some of them overcharged investors. The consultants offered services and produced write-ups that could enable the investor to acquire the EIA certificate, but it is alleged that they took advantage to overcharge the needy investors.