Makerere varsity lecturers agree to call off strike

Kampala. Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) executive has finally reached a compromise with Makerere University Council to call off their sit down strike.



The decision was reached in a heated meeting held from 4 to 9pm on Tuesday in the senate conference hall involving the staff representative, Makerere University council and management.

During the meeting, MUASA leaders accepted to receive arrears of one month incentive that was initially offered by the council before the university was closed. In a statement to staff issued at around 9pm, Mr Deus Muhwezi Kamunyu, the MUASA Publicist, said they will hold an emergency general assembly on Thursday December 15 at Makerere University to deliberate on the agreed position by their executive.



“Colleagues, Consultations with Makerere University Council and Management this evening has reached the following positions. One month incentive arrear to be paid immediately, the other remaining 4 months to be paid before end of June 2017 starting from Feb, 2017 and discussions on incentive from July 2016 onwards to resume as soon as possible,” read Kamunyu’s text message to staff.

Adding that; “consultations with Government over the current financial state of the University to resume immediately in a participatory manner led by the Council. In light of the above outcome, we have agreed to call an Emergency General Assembly of our members on Thursday, 15 Dec, 2016 at 2pm.” The over Shs32bn staffs unpaid incentive arrears led to both staff and students strikes that provoked President Museveni (the visitor) to indefinitely close the university.

Makerere University academic staff laid down their tools in late October to protest none payment of their salary incentives for the past 8 months to the tune of Shillings 32 billion. As a result, president, Yoweri Museveni ordered the indefinite closure of Makerere University on November 01, 2016 following the failed negotiations between the university council, management and lecturers.

