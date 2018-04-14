Makonda: Over 200 fathers have accepted responsibility

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. About 295 fathers who were summoned to the office of the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner over allegations of abandoning their children have accepted to take full responsibility of their families.

Also some 29 parents have taken a DNA test to establish the fate of the children who are said to have been abandoned.

This was said on Saturday, April 14, by Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda in an interview which was televised live by four local TV stations at his residence.

He said so far his team had received complaints from 4,400 mothers out of 17,000 who showed up.

He said the number of mothers who showed up is small compared to the real situation at the grassroots level.